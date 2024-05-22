Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Bobrovsky is sporting a 2.37 GAA and .902 save percentage in 11 postseason contests. The netminder is certainly getting plenty of offensive support, as the Panthers are scoring 3.55 goals per game in the postseason, the most of any team remaining in the playoffs. It figures to be a clash of backstops, as Bobrovsky will be squaring off with Igor Shesterkin on the other side.