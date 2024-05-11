Bobrovsky turned aside 14 of 16 shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Bruins.

It was a relatively quiet night in net for Bobrovsky, as the Bruins only had eight shots on net early in the third period. Florida also had a 3-0 lead after the second period, so Boston was pressing hard in the third. Bobrovsky made a number of key saves to keep the lead at two before the Panthers added a couple of insurance goals. Game 4 of this series is Sunday in Boston, where Bobrovsky will presumably be between the pipes again.