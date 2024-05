Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's Game 2 versus Boston, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky struggled in Monday's Game 1 against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on only 28 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. The 35-year-old netminder will attempt to bounce back and help the Panthers even up the series at one game apiece before heading to Beantown for Game 3 on Friday.