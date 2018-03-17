Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Draws home start against Ottawa
Bobrovsky was named Saturday's home starter versus the Senators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Don't look now, but John Tortorella's team has won six straight contests to drastically improve its chances of winding up in the postseason. Bobrovsky naturally has been a key catalyst behind the surge, as he boasts a sterling 7-2-0 record, 2.12 GAA and .931 save percentage over the last month. His next opponent is also on a hot streak with three consecutive wins, but the Senators own an ugly minus-46 goal differential, and their season will end completely April 7. At least on paper, this seems like fine matchup to exploit if you were thinking of deploying Bob in DFS settings.
