Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 28 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the second round. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Bobrovsky was excellent for the first half of the game, but the Bruins got to him three times in 6:47 late in the second period and never looked back. The 35-year-old goalie has allowed 18 goals over six postseason appearances, going 4-2 in those contests. The Lightning never presented a sustained challenge in the first round, but the Bruins look stronger, which could make this a tough series if Bobrovsky can't shake off this loss. Game 2 is Wednesday in Florida.