Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Bobrovsky secured a 4-1 series win in the first round with Monday's strong showing. The 35-year-old has given up 14 goals over five playoffs contests, though six of them came in his lone loss in Game 4. The Panthers will have a little extra time ahead of the second round, where they'll face either the Bruins or the Maple Leafs.