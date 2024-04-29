Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning in Game 5 on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky will be looking for a bounce-back performance after conceding six goals on 32 shots (.813 save percentage) in Game 4 on Saturday. It was the veteran netminder's first regulation loss in his last eight outings dating back to the regular season, having gone 6-1-1 over that stretch. Despite the subpar outing in Game 4, Bobrovsky, who was named a Vezina Trophy finalist Monday, was never really in danger of losing the starting job.