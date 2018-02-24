Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday

Bobrovsky will defend the home goal Saturday against the Blackhawks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Bobrovsky stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced during Thursday's game against the Flyers, but it wasn't enough to earn a victory. He's been a solid presence in the crease recently -- outside of a five-goal dud against the Penguins on Feb. 18 -- allowing two or fewer goals in five of his last six starts. Next up is a Chicago club notching just 2.25 goals per game in February.