Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday
Bobrovsky will defend the home goal Saturday against the Blackhawks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Bobrovsky stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced during Thursday's game against the Flyers, but it wasn't enough to earn a victory. He's been a solid presence in the crease recently -- outside of a five-goal dud against the Penguins on Feb. 18 -- allowing two or fewer goals in five of his last six starts. Next up is a Chicago club notching just 2.25 goals per game in February.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes just 18 saves in loss to Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for grudge match against Philly•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Holds Devils to single tally for 25th win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage on road Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Unable to tame surging Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net against Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...