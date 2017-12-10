Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Records shutout against Coyotes

Bobrovsky stopped all 35 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Russian netminder needed all 35 of his saves to win, which isn't ideal, but he got the win and his league-leading fourth shutout of the season. Bobrovsky also improves to 16-7-1 with a .930 save percentage and 2.06 GAA. Keep this up, and Bobrovsky will be in line to win his second straight Vezina and third of his career.