Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Solid after softie, but takes loss in OT

Bobrovsky made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 5 against Washington on Saturday.

He allowed a soft goal by Evgeny Kuztnetsov early in the second, but he was solid otherwise. Then Bobrovsky was absolutely pummelled in the overtime frame. He returns home for Game 6 and the series on the line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories