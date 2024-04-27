Bobrovsky will be between the visiting pipes in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has been solid in net, as the Panthers have taken a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series. Bobrovsky has allowed seven goals on 71 shots (.901 save percentage) against the Lightning in the opening round. Bobrovsky had a stellar regular season, going 37-22-6 with a 2.42 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Lightning have to come out strong in Game 4, as they are on the verge of elimination.