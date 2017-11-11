Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday in Detroit

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Red Wings, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Bobrovsky has struggled recently, suffering three consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.26 GAA and .888 save percentage in his last three outings. He'll look to get back in the win column Saturday in a matchup with a Red Wings team that's averaging 2.71 goals per game this campaign, 21st in the league.