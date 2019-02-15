Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles against Islanders
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.
Thursday's loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Bobrovsky. The first two goals that the Russian allowed were both courtesy of Casey Cizikas, who scored on two separate breakaway opportunities. The third and final goal of the night came from Josh Bailey, who scored on a wide-open net after Bobrovsky made a save out in front and couldn't recover in time. So far in February, the 30-year-old has made 120 of 131 saves while posting a 2.20 GAA and .916 save percentage over five games.
