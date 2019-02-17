Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Saturday

Bobrovsky will mind the road net in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky's been inconsistent lately, sandwiching a 20-save shutout between two performances which ended under an .890 save percentage. He draws a smoking-hot Blackhawks team, which has won eight of the last nine games and scored at least three goals in each outing. Bobrovsky will need a top-tier performance to secure his 24th win.