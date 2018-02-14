Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 29 in Tuesday's win

Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

After giving up 10 goals through his first three starts in February (all losses), Bobrovsky has turned things around by turning aside 63 of 65 shots over the last two games, both Columbus wins. He may get a rest Wednesday in Toronto on the second night of a back-to-back, but look for Bob to get a hefty workload down the stretch, as the Jackets need their franchise goalie to come up big if they're going to make any postseason noise.