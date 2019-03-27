Jones registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Jones was a secondary distributor on Cam Atkinson's empty-net goal from center ice. With that helper standing as the defenseman's only point in the last five games, it's been tough to ignore how Jones hasn't really shown up when his fantasy owners need him the most, but he's fashioned nine goals and 34 assists -- including nine helpers on the power play -- on the season to show that he's deserving of an early-to-middle-round pick next year.