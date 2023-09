Martin was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jackets on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jackets needed help between the pipes as they have Elvis Merzlikins as their starter, but had only Daniil Tarasov (knee) and Aaron Dell, who is on a professional tryout, as backup options. While Martin struggled last season, going 11-15-1 with a 3.99 GAA and .871 save percentage for the Canucks, he could help the Blue Jackets in a backup role, at least until Tarasov is healthy again.