Martin made 20 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Waived by Columbus in January, Martin got some revenge against the club he spent the first few months of the season with. The 28-year-old netminder has yet to take a regulation loss as a Hurricane, going 4-0-1 with a 1.97 GAA and .922 save percentage, but with Frederik Andersen (illness) nearing his return, Martin could be exposed to waivers once again or flipped to another club at the trade deadline.