Martin will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martin will make his first appearance between the pipes since stopping 20 shots in a 4-2 win over Columbus on Feb. 29. The 28-year-old netminder has a 4-0-1 record with a 1.97 GAA and a .922 save percentage in five starts with the Hurricanes. Columbus is tied for 26th in the league this campaign with 2.81 goals per contest.