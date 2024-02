Martin is set to start on the road versus Columbus on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martin has saved 73 of 79 shots (.924 save percentage) to post a 2-0-1 record over his past three starts. While that's a strong stretch, he's 6-8-2 with a rough 3.21 GAA and .895 save percentage across 17 contests overall. The Blue Jackets, who are tied for 22nd offensively with 2.91 goals per game, should be a favorable matchup for the hot goaltender.