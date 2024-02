Martin will guard the road net Sunday against Buffalo, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martin will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Pyotr Kochetkov played in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Dallas. The 28-year-old Martin has stopped 69 of 75 shots en route to winning his previous three starts with the Hurricanes. Buffalo is tied for 21st in the league this campaign with 2.91 goals per contest.