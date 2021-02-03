Gavrikov picked up an assist during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

The 25-year-old only has two points, a goal and an assist, through Columbus' first 11 games, but Gavrikov has been a physical, steadying force in his own end with 13 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating. With Zach Werenski and Seth Jones locked into the top spots on the depth chart there aren't many offensive opportunities for other Jackets blueliners, but Gavrikov still has some fantasy utility in deep formats that use secondary categories.