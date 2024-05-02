Gavriokov picked up an assist in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Gavrikov ended the 2023-24 campaign stuck in a 17-game goal drought during which he put just 19 shots on net. During that stretch, the Russia blueliner did chip in five assists, including two in postseason action. Despite the slow end to the year, Gavrikov still managed to get back over the 20-point threshold after missing that mark last season.