Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Gavrikov's go-ahead goal in the second period was the 100th point of his career. The defenseman hasn't done a lot on offense this season -- this was his third multi-point effort of the campaign. He remains in a second-pairing role with five goals, 19 points, 96 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 50 hits and a plus-4 rating to his name through 63 appearances.