Gavrikov posted an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Gavrikov remains warm with three assists in his last five outings. The 26-year-old blueliner has taken a step forward with his all-around game in 2021-22. He's up to 33 points, 97 shots on net, 117 hits, 128 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 74 contests. With Zach Werenski (upper body) hurt Sunday, Gavrikov could see an increase in responsibility going forward.