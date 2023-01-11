Gavrikov (upper body) might return Thursday versus Carolina, Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Gavrikov missed Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay because of the injury. He has two goals and nine points in 39 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Has an upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Records two helpers Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Provides assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Helps Columbus best Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Plays like Pele•
-
Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Finds helper in loss•