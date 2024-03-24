Werenski put up an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Werenski set up an Erik Gudbranson tally in the first period. Over the last six games, Werenski has a goal and five assists. The defenseman is up to 44 points, 173 shots on net, 114 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 59 appearances, impressive work on a team that's both struggled to score and has gotten scored on frequently.
