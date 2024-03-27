Werenski scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Werenski added four shots on net but also took a minus-3 rating. The 26-year-old defenseman hadn't scored a power-play goal since March 5, 2022 -- he played just 13 games last season and has had some poor luck this year. Overall, he's put together a solid campaign on a weak team, posting 46 points, 177 shots on net, 115 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 60 appearances.