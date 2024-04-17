Werenski produced two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The blueliner had at least one point in each period and helped set up Luca Del Bel Belluz for the 20-year-old's first career goal as well as Johnny Gaudreau's game-winner. Werenski had five multi-point efforts in his final 14 games, and his big performance in the Blue Jackets' finale gave him his sixth career season season with double-digit goals. The 26-year-old wraps up 2023-24 with 11 goals and 57 points in 70 contests.