Werenski scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

With the game still within reach for the Flyers, Werenski fired a snap shot into the back of the net on the power play in the third period. He gave his team a five goal lead less than two minutes later for his ninth of the year. He also added an assist, two shots on net and an even rating in 22:24 of ice time. This has been the most productive Werenski has been on the scoresheet in his career, providing 52 points in only 65 games.