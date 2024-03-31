Werenski tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory over Pittsburgh.
Both of Werenski's points came in the third period, setting up a Kirill Marchenko tally before beating Alex Nedeljkovic with a wrister later in the frame to tie the game 3-3. The 26-year-old Werenski has been on a nice run of late, tallying three goals and eight points in his last six contests. He's up to seven goals and 48 points, matching a career high, through 62 games this season.
