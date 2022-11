Werenski suffered a separated shoulder and torn labrum and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Werenski suffered the injury in the first period Thursday after picking up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia. The injury is a huge blow to the Blue Jackets, who have relied on Werenski being their top defenseman. Look for Jake Bean to take Werenski's place, quarterbacking the first power play.