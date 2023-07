Werenski (shoulder) feels 100 percent and will be ready for training camp, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Werenski underwent shoulder surgery Nov. 29 after playing in just 13 games last season prior to the injury. The defenseman should return to a top-four role if he doesn't suffer a setback before Opening Night. Werenski has been able to trail normally this summer and has been playing in summer-league games in the Columbus area.