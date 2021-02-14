Werenski (lower body) collected an assist with two blocks and one shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.

Werenski was back after a three-game absence and logged 22:26 of playing time, a total topped only by Seth Jones (24:52) among Columbus skaters. He also picked up an assist when his point shot in the second period was deflected by Cam Atkinson, giving the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead. Werenski has one goal and four assists through 13 games, disappointing production considering his 20-goal, 21-assist campaign in 2019-20.