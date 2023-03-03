Werenski (shoulder surgery) skated at practice Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

This is the first time that Werenski has skated with the team since his successful shoulder surgery Nov. 29. He will not play the rest of the season but is hoping to be at full strength before he returns home during the summer. Werenski had three goals and eight points in 13 games this season before his injury.