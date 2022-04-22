Werenski (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Senators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Werenski will miss a second straight contest with his upper-body injury. At this point it isn't clear if Werenski will be ready to return before Columbus' last game of the season next Friday against the Penguins.
