Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Likely needs surgery

General manager Doug Armstrong said Pietrangelo (hand) will likely need surgery and will be re-evaluated after Dec. 25, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Surgery could extend Pietrangelo's timeline. Since he'll be out at least 24 days, the Blues' captain is a prime candidate for long-term injured reserve, which would provide the Blues with salary cap relief. The Blues recalled Chris Butler from AHL San Antonio to provide depth on the blue line. They'll likely fill the void on the top pairing with a mix Colton Parayko, Vince Dunn and Joel Edmundson.