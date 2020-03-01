Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: One shy of 50

Pietrangelo posted a goal, two shots and three hits across 25:19 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Pietrangelo has failed to light the lamp in 16 straight games despite firing a whopping 51 shots on net, but he has registered nine assists in that span. The 30-year-old blueliner will likely hit career highs in all notable categories this season, as he's posted 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) thus far.