Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: One shy of 50
Pietrangelo posted a goal, two shots and three hits across 25:19 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.
Pietrangelo has failed to light the lamp in 16 straight games despite firing a whopping 51 shots on net, but he has registered nine assists in that span. The 30-year-old blueliner will likely hit career highs in all notable categories this season, as he's posted 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) thus far.
