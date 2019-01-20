Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Pointless in three straight

Pietrangelo didn't record a point but blocked two shots in Saturday's win over the Senators.

For the first time this season, Pietrangelo failed to put a shot on goal, and he now has zero points in the last three games. Pietrangelo's offensive production hasn't met expectations all season with five goals and 17 points in 36 games while averaging 0.52 less shots on goal per outing than last year. The coaching staff has adjusted to the rut, as fellow right-handed defenseman Colton Parayko averaged 22:36 TOI over the last 12 games while Pietrangelo marked 23:00 TOI -- a much smaller gap than usual.