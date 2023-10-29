Toropchenko (lower body) missed practice Sunday and his status is in question for Wednesday's game vs. Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

While it doesn't seem like Toropchenko is dealing with a significant injury, he'll get a few days of rest before the Blues determine his status for their next game against the Avalanche. The 24-year-old winger has a pair of assists through seven games this year in a bottom-six role.