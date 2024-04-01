Toropchenko will skate on the second line and the second power-play unit in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
The Blues' playoff hopes are slipping away, so now seems like the right time to see what Toropchenko can do in the top six. However, interim head coach Drew Bannister stated that Toropchenko earned the opportunity after excelling in a bottom-six role and defending well on the penalty kill. The 24-year-old has been impressive this year with 14 goals and six assists through 74 games despite averaging just 12:17 of ice time per contest.
