Toropchenko recorded a goal and one hit in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

In a low-scoring affair, Toropchenko tipped one past Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period on only the third shot of the game. Toropchenko added a hit, one shot on net and a plus-1 rating in 9:30 of ice time. This was the 24-year old's first point in eight games. Limited ice time - he averages 12:22 on the season - remains the biggest hurdle for Toropchenko's fantasy value. Until his ice time increases, consistent point production is unlikely.