Toropchenko recorded 14 goals and seven assists across 82 games during the 2023-24 season.

Toropchenko played almost exclusively in the bottom six, but he was briefly promoted to the top six when the Blues' playoff hopes were in desperation mode. The 6-foot-6 forward is known for his defensive presence and physicality -- he dished out 165 hits -- but the scoring touch adds to his versatility. The 24-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract next season.