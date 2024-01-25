Toropchenko scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Toropchenko snapped a 13-game point drought with his tally in the third period Wednesday. The 24-year-old winger has maintained a steady spot in the bottom six despite his slump, providing a bit of a physical edge for the Blues. He's at 11 points, 53 shots on net, 65 hits, 29 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 46 outings this season, so he's not popping up enough to justify a roster spot in most fantasy formats.