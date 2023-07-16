Toropchenko agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million contract with St. Louis on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Toropchenko had 10 goals, 19 points, 122 hits and 46 blocks in 69 contests with St. Louis last season. The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent with arbitration rights coming off a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level.