Schenn provided a power-play assist, five hits, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Schenn ended a three-game slump with the helper on Ryan O'Reilly's first-period tally. Through five playoff contests, Schenn has two helpers, eight shots on net, 22 hits and six PIM. The veteran forward hasn't added much offense, but he can still make an impact with physical play.