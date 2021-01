Schenn scored a goal on five shots and was plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 win over San Jose.

Schenn followed up late on an odd-man rush and buried a wrist shot from the right circle, tying the game at 3-3 with just under six minutes left in the second period. It was Schenn's first goal of the season. The 29-year-old was a 25-goal man for the Blues last season, the fifth 20-goal campaign of his career.