Blues' David Perron: Lights lamp in loss

Perron scored a goal in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Islanders.

The Blues were trailing New York for most of the game, but Perron received a pass from Ryan O'Reilly early in the third period and tickled twine past Robin Lehner. Perron now has a remarkable 12-game point streak and 17 goals on the campaign, passing last season's total in his 44th game of the year.

