Blues' David Perron: Lights lamp in loss
Perron scored a goal in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Islanders.
The Blues were trailing New York for most of the game, but Perron received a pass from Ryan O'Reilly early in the third period and tickled twine past Robin Lehner. Perron now has a remarkable 12-game point streak and 17 goals on the campaign, passing last season's total in his 44th game of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...