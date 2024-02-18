Perron scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

Perron supplied the fourth goal courtesy of a sweeping snapshot in the second period. After a slow start to the season, the 35-year-old is gaining steam in 2024. His latest run consists of three goals, five assists, and a pair of man-advantage points over the last month. Fantasy managers should still be able to roster Perron at a fair price given that most of the attention in Detroit is centered around stars relatively new to the team, such as Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat.