Perron delivered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Perron set up Lucas Raymond in the neutral zone and Raymond took care of the rest. It's been a decent month for Perron, as the veteran winger has recorded a point in seven of the past 11 games. The 35-year-old has just four multi-point efforts this season, but he's holding onto a No. 1 power-play role with half of his 24-point total taking place on the man advantage.